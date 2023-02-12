  1. Burglars broke open three bank ATMs in Tiruvannamalai and looted cash.
  2. Police officials to resume search of a woman and two students who went missing in River Bhavani in Coimbatore district.
  3. Following the death of two animals in open wells last week, the Forest Department has been asked to again identify open wells in Nilgiris district.
  4. A 21-year-old motorist and resident of Karimedu village was killed after he dashed into a trailer truck parked unauthorisedly on the service road of GNT road near Elavur in Tiruvallur district
  5. Auroville to host a science sprituality summit under the theme “science, spirituality and human awakening” from February 13-15.