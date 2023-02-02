- G20 presser on the decisions made at the three-day meet in Chennai.
- The second day of the 19th Edition of The Hindu Education Plus International Education Fair at Kumaraguru College of Technology.
- Filing of nominations to Erode (East) Assembly constituency continues for the third day.
- Salem City Police registered a case against a DMK Councillor and three others for looting sand that was dumped for PHC construction works.
- HC Madurai Bench to hear a batch of petitions seeking a direction to the authorities to protect the waterbodies in the Southern districts.
- Jallikattu at Pothamettupatti village in Tiruchi district and Keelathaniyam village in Pudukottai district.
