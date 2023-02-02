Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

February 02, 2023 09:22 am | Updated 09:22 am IST

Key news developments in Tamil Nadu on February 02, 2023

G20 presser on the decisions made at the three-day meet in Chennai. The second day of the 19th Edition of The Hindu Education Plus International Education Fair at Kumaraguru College of Technology. Filing of nominations to Erode (East) Assembly constituency continues for the third day. Salem City Police registered a case against a DMK Councillor and three others for looting sand that was dumped for PHC construction works. HC Madurai Bench to hear a batch of petitions seeking a direction to the authorities to protect the waterbodies in the Southern districts. Jallikattu at Pothamettupatti village in Tiruchi district and Keelathaniyam village in Pudukottai district. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

