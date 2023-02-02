Top Tamil Nadu news developments today
February 02, 2023 09:22 am | Updated 09:22 am IST
A youth attempts to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held at Koolamedu village near Attur in Salem district in Tamil Nadu on 28 January 2023. Photo: Special arrangement
G20 presser on the decisions made at the three-day meet in Chennai.
The second day of the 19th Edition of The Hindu Education Plus International Education Fair at Kumaraguru College of Technology.
Filing of nominations to Erode (East) Assembly constituency continues for the third day.
Salem City Police registered a case against a DMK Councillor and three others for looting sand that was dumped for PHC construction works.
HC Madurai Bench to hear a batch of petitions seeking a direction to the authorities to protect the waterbodies in the Southern districts.
Jallikattu at Pothamettupatti village in Tiruchi district and Keelathaniyam village in Pudukottai district.
