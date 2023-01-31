Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

January 31, 2023 08:50 am | Updated 08:50 am IST

Key news developments in Tamil Nadu on January 31, 2023

Filing of nominations for Erode (East) Assembly by-election to commence today. The Madurai Bench of the Madras HC will pronounce orders on a batch of PIL petitions complaining about fake websites being operated in the name of famous temples. Puducherry L-G and Puducherry CM to take part in a special reception for the G-20 delegation. G-20 delegation to visit Auroville today. Chief Minister M. K. Stalin will felicitate GCC engineers who worked in projects for flood mitigation in the city today.

