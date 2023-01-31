January 31, 2023 08:50 am | Updated 08:50 am IST

Filing of nominations for Erode (East) Assembly by-election to commence today. The Madurai Bench of the Madras HC will pronounce orders on a batch of PIL petitions complaining about fake websites being operated in the name of famous temples. Puducherry L-G and Puducherry CM to take part in a special reception for the G-20 delegation. G-20 delegation to visit Auroville today. Chief Minister M. K. Stalin will felicitate GCC engineers who worked in projects for flood mitigation in the city today.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here