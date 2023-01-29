Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
- FCI TN region tenders out 85,000 tonnes of wheat to reduce prices. This is part of the nation-wide initiative to reign in prices in the open market.
- Teachers’ federation to hold black badge demonstration on Feb 14 demanding that the Education Ministry fulfill its obligations to the teacher community.
- Anna University to conduct entrance exam for PG courses in engineering and MBA.
- TNPCB to hold a public hearing on the proposed Muthamizh Arignar Dr.Kalaignar Pen Monument in the Bay of Bengal on Jan 31. What would be the effects of a concrete structure on a CRZ(IV) area?
- A 40-year-old resident of Ekkadu Kandigai in Tiruvallur killed after being hit by a lorry.
Read more news from Tamil Nadu here
ADVERTISEMENT