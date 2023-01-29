Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

January 29, 2023 09:34 am | Updated 09:34 am IST

Key news developments in Tamil Nadu on January 28, 2023

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today: FCI TN region tenders out 85,000 tonnes of wheat to reduce prices. This is part of the nation-wide initiative to reign in prices in the open market. Teachers' federation to hold black badge demonstration on Feb 14 demanding that the Education Ministry fulfill its obligations to the teacher community. Anna University to conduct entrance exam for PG courses in engineering and MBA. TNPCB to hold a public hearing on the proposed Muthamizh Arignar Dr.Kalaignar Pen Monument in the Bay of Bengal on Jan 31. What would be the effects of a concrete structure on a CRZ(IV) area? A 40-year-old resident of Ekkadu Kandigai in Tiruvallur killed after being hit by a lorry.

