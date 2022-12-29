Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
- Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to inaugurate SIPCOT Industrial complex in Tiruchi.
- Crop-raiding elephant at Jerahalli forest range in Erode to be radio-collared.
- Health department sets up genome sequencing laboratory at IGMCRI, Puducherry.
- Coimbatore Collector G.S. Sameeran to distribute loans to women self-help groups at the Corporation Kalaiarangam.
- Ministers I. Periyasamy, R. Sakkarapani to distribute welfare aid to self help groups in Dindigul.
