Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

December 29, 2022 09:10 am | Updated 09:10 am IST

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to inaugurate SIPCOT Industrial complex in Tiruchi.

Crop-raiding elephant at Jerahalli forest range in Erode to be radio-collared.

Health department sets up genome sequencing laboratory at IGMCRI, Puducherry.

Coimbatore Collector G.S. Sameeran to distribute loans to women self-help groups at the Corporation Kalaiarangam.

Ministers I. Periyasamy, R. Sakkarapani to distribute welfare aid to self help groups in Dindigul.

