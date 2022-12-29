December 29, 2022 09:10 am | Updated 09:10 am IST

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to inaugurate SIPCOT Industrial complex in Tiruchi.

Crop-raiding elephant at Jerahalli forest range in Erode to be radio-collared.

Health department sets up genome sequencing laboratory at IGMCRI, Puducherry.

Coimbatore Collector G.S. Sameeran to distribute loans to women self-help groups at the Corporation Kalaiarangam.

Ministers I. Periyasamy, R. Sakkarapani to distribute welfare aid to self help groups in Dindigul.