  • Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to inaugurate SIPCOT Industrial complex in Tiruchi.
  • Crop-raiding elephant at Jerahalli forest range in Erode to be radio-collared.
  • Health department sets up genome sequencing laboratory at IGMCRI, Puducherry.
  • Coimbatore Collector G.S. Sameeran to distribute loans to women self-help groups at the Corporation Kalaiarangam.
  • Ministers I. Periyasamy, R. Sakkarapani to distribute welfare aid to self help groups in Dindigul.