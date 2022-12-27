Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

December 27, 2022 10:23 am | Updated 10:23 am IST

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to inaugurate the 81st session of the Indian History Congress in Madras Christian College in Tambaram, Chennai on Tuesday morning.

BJP National President J.P. Nadda to visit Sangameswarar temple in Kottaimedu, Coimbatore and to address a public meeting near Annur in the evening.

Fishers in Mayiladuthurai/ Nagapattinam districts outraged by the demand of Sri Lankan politicians for distribution of confiscated boats from Tamil Nadu to their counterparts in the island nation.

Ayanavaram police arrest two persons involved in stealing a mini truck. The truck has also been recovered.

Forest department Minister M. Mathiventhan inspecting zoological park in Salem on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu Cashew Processors and Exporters Association seeks inclusion of cashew in Pongal gift hamper.

