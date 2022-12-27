Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
- Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to inaugurate the 81st session of the Indian History Congress in Madras Christian College in Tambaram, Chennai on Tuesday morning.
- BJP National President J.P. Nadda to visit Sangameswarar temple in Kottaimedu, Coimbatore and to address a public meeting near Annur in the evening.
- Fishers in Mayiladuthurai/ Nagapattinam districts outraged by the demand of Sri Lankan politicians for distribution of confiscated boats from Tamil Nadu to their counterparts in the island nation.
- Ayanavaram police arrest two persons involved in stealing a mini truck. The truck has also been recovered.
- Forest department Minister M. Mathiventhan inspecting zoological park in Salem on Tuesday.
- Tamil Nadu Cashew Processors and Exporters Association seeks inclusion of cashew in Pongal gift hamper.
