Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

December 25, 2022 09:06 am | Updated 09:06 am IST

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on Saturday, December 25, 2022.

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin to participate in various functions in Coimbatore. 23-year-old motorist killed after being hit by a truck near Ondikuppam in Tiruvallur district. Minister P.K. Sekar Babu to inaugurate Siddha hospital in Palani. Tamil Nadu Minister I. Periasami to visit Theni district to handover CM relief fund to people, who lost their family members in a fatal road accident in Kumuli-Theni ghat section on Friday. Hundreds of fish died in Mettur near 16-vent surplus sluices as industries released effluents into the river. Water discharged through the sluices stopped a few weeks ago, and fish in the stagnated water died. Butterfly census to wrap up in Mudumalai tiger reserve. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu / Coimbatore

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.