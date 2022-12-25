  1. Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin to participate in various functions in Coimbatore.
  2. 23-year-old motorist killed after being hit by a truck near Ondikuppam in Tiruvallur district.
  3. Minister P.K. Sekar Babu to inaugurate Siddha hospital in Palani.
  4. Tamil Nadu Minister I. Periasami to visit Theni district to handover CM relief fund to people, who lost their family members in a fatal road accident in Kumuli-Theni ghat section on Friday.
  5. Hundreds of fish died in Mettur near 16-vent surplus sluices as industries released effluents into the river. Water discharged through the sluices stopped a few weeks ago, and fish in the stagnated water died.
  6. Butterfly census to wrap up in Mudumalai tiger reserve.