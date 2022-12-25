- Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin to participate in various functions in Coimbatore.
- 23-year-old motorist killed after being hit by a truck near Ondikuppam in Tiruvallur district.
- Minister P.K. Sekar Babu to inaugurate Siddha hospital in Palani.
- Tamil Nadu Minister I. Periasami to visit Theni district to handover CM relief fund to people, who lost their family members in a fatal road accident in Kumuli-Theni ghat section on Friday.
- Hundreds of fish died in Mettur near 16-vent surplus sluices as industries released effluents into the river. Water discharged through the sluices stopped a few weeks ago, and fish in the stagnated water died.
- Butterfly census to wrap up in Mudumalai tiger reserve.
