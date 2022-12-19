Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
- Tamil Nadu Minorities Commission chairman S. Peter Alphonse to participate in human rights day meeting at St. Xavier’s College.
- Karaikal administration initiates week-long grievance redressal programme for improving interface between officials and the people.
- K.K. Nagar Uzhavar Sandhai in Tiruchi get FSSAI quality certification.
- Tambaram Police arrested a youth from Odisha for carrying ganja in a bus to supply peddlers in southern suburbs.
- Koyambedu Police recovered a dead body from the parking lot of CMRL and began investigation to identify the person.
