December 19, 2022 10:32 am | Updated 10:32 am IST

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

Tamil Nadu Minorities Commission chairman S. Peter Alphonse to participate in human rights day meeting at St. Xavier’s College.

Karaikal administration initiates week-long grievance redressal programme for improving interface between officials and the people.

K.K. Nagar Uzhavar Sandhai in Tiruchi get FSSAI quality certification.

Tambaram Police arrested a youth from Odisha for carrying ganja in a bus to supply peddlers in southern suburbs.

Koyambedu Police recovered a dead body from the parking lot of CMRL and began investigation to identify the person.