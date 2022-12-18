Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
- Farmers seek measures from State government to prevent crop damages by wild elephants and wild boars in Coimbatore district.
- Arrangements underway at Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple for the forthcoming Vaikunta Ekadasi festival.
- Ministers Gingee K.S. Masthan, P. Geetha Jeevan to preside over an event commemorating Minority Rights Day in Madurai.
- 13600 kgs of rice intended for distribution in ration shops seized from a private rice mill in Sayalkudi in Ramanathapuram district.
ADVERTISEMENT