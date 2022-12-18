December 18, 2022 09:22 am | Updated 09:22 am IST

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

Farmers seek measures from State government to prevent crop damages by wild elephants and wild boars in Coimbatore district.

Arrangements underway at Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple for the forthcoming Vaikunta Ekadasi festival.

Ministers Gingee K.S. Masthan, P. Geetha Jeevan to preside over an event commemorating Minority Rights Day in Madurai.

13600 kgs of rice intended for distribution in ration shops seized from a private rice mill in Sayalkudi in Ramanathapuram district.