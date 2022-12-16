  • HC Madurai Bench to pass orders on a PIL petition seeking a direction to the State to set up an Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children in Madurai similar to the Institute in Chennai.
  • A low pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal may influence an increase in rainfall over the State next week.
  • Transport Minister, S.S. Sivasankar to inaugurate the three-day Truck Trailer & Tyre Expo at the Codissia Trade Fair Complex, Coimbatore.
  • Minister for School Education and Minister for Housing and Urban Development to inaugurate training programme for teachers.
  • Farmers of Annur area demand Mettupalayam and nearby areas should be declared Agri protected areas.
  • Nilgiris SPCA wants municipality to take over care of abandoned dogs.
  • Farmers urge State govt to take measures to prevent crop damages by wild elephants and wild boars in Coimbatore.