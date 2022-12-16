Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

December 16, 2022 09:41 am | Updated 09:42 am IST

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on Friday, December 16, 2022.

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today: HC Madurai Bench to pass orders on a PIL petition seeking a direction to the State to set up an Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children in Madurai similar to the Institute in Chennai.

A low pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal may influence an increase in rainfall over the State next week.

Transport Minister, S.S. Sivasankar to inaugurate the three-day Truck Trailer & Tyre Expo at the Codissia Trade Fair Complex, Coimbatore.

Minister for School Education and Minister for Housing and Urban Development to inaugurate training programme for teachers.

Farmers of Annur area demand Mettupalayam and nearby areas should be declared Agri protected areas.

Nilgiris SPCA wants municipality to take over care of abandoned dogs.

Farmers urge State govt to take measures to prevent crop damages by wild elephants and wild boars in Coimbatore.

