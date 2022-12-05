Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

December 05, 2022 08:51 am | Updated 08:51 am IST

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on December 5, 2022

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today: Ahead of the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary tomorrow, police intensified security in southern districts of Tamil Nadu. Three killed when a tanker lorry rammed into a moving private bus near Ponneri. The Anamalai Tiger Reserve to conduct post-monsoon tiger estimation. MoS L. Murugan, Pondy LG and CM to participate in launch of book on PM Modi. Two motorists were killed in Ashok Nagar, Chennai as their bike rammed into median.

