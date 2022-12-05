Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
- Ahead of the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary tomorrow, police intensified security in southern districts of Tamil Nadu.
- Three killed when a tanker lorry rammed into a moving private bus near Ponneri.
- The Anamalai Tiger Reserve to conduct post-monsoon tiger estimation.
- MoS L. Murugan, Pondy LG and CM to participate in launch of book on PM Modi.
- Two motorists were killed in Ashok Nagar, Chennai as their bike rammed into median.
COMMents
SHARE