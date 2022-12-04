Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
- Chief Minister Stalin to preside over weddings to be conducted by temples under the purview of the HR&CE.
- Union Minister of State L. Murugan to flag off MEMU train service between Coimbatore and Mettupalayam.
- A group of like-minded organisations belonging to various OBC groups come together to organise a conference against EWS reservations in Chennai on Sunday.
- More than three lakh people visit the Salem book fair that concludes on Sunday.
- Dindigul Mayor to preside over mass wedding ceremony.
