December 04, 2022 09:13 am | Updated 09:13 am IST

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

Chief Minister Stalin to preside over weddings to be conducted by temples under the purview of the HR&CE.

Union Minister of State L. Murugan to flag off MEMU train service between Coimbatore and Mettupalayam.

A group of like-minded organisations belonging to various OBC groups come together to organise a conference against EWS reservations in Chennai on Sunday.

More than three lakh people visit the Salem book fair that concludes on Sunday.

Dindigul Mayor to preside over mass wedding ceremony.