Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

December 01, 2022 09:08 am | Updated 09:10 am IST

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on December 1, 2022

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today: HC Madurai Bench to hear the PIL petition seeking a direction to the authorities to remove illegal constructions around the Srirangam temple. A special court in Chennai has convicted and sentenced three persons for grabbing a 7,000 square feet land of a businessman in Thiruvotriyur by impersonation and forging documents. A councillor of Mettur Municipality in Salem was hacked by an unidentified gang while he came to the municipal meeting. Coimbatore Collector to flag off an awareness rally to be taken out by the Tamil Nadu AIDS Control Society at the Office of The Joint Director Medical Services on World AIDS Day. Speaker M. Appavu to chair meeting to review implementation of development projects in his Radhapuram constituency. AITUC state conference to commence in Palayamkottai.

