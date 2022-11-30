Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
- Pazhavoor SI Parthiban sustains cut injury as illicit sand miners attack him with sickle. Condition stable, doctors say.
- Mechanised boat fishermen of Jagadapattinam coastal village in Pudukottai district to observe strike and stage a demonstration condemning the arrest of 24 fishermen of the village by the Sri Lankan Navy and demanding their release.
- HC Madurai Bench to hear the batch of appeals in the Gokulraj murder case.
- Lakshmi, elephant of Sri Manakula Vinayagar temple dies.
- Chennai traffic police announce traffic diversions in a section of Anna Nagar for construction of SWD.
- Ministers A.V. Velu and V. Senthilbalaji to review construction works at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.
ADVERTISEMENT