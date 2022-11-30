November 30, 2022 09:20 am | Updated 09:26 am IST

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

Pazhavoor SI Parthiban sustains cut injury as illicit sand miners attack him with sickle. Condition stable, doctors say. Mechanised boat fishermen of Jagadapattinam coastal village in Pudukottai district to observe strike and stage a demonstration condemning the arrest of 24 fishermen of the village by the Sri Lankan Navy and demanding their release. HC Madurai Bench to hear the batch of appeals in the Gokulraj murder case. Lakshmi, elephant of Sri Manakula Vinayagar temple dies. Chennai traffic police announce traffic diversions in a section of Anna Nagar for construction of SWD. Ministers A.V. Velu and V. Senthilbalaji to review construction works at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.