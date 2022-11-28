Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
- CM to inaugurate SIPCOT Industrial Park in Perambalur district and inspect the excavation works underway at Maaligaimedu in Ariyalur district.
- HC Madurai Bench to hear a PIL petition that seeks a direction to the Centre to take steps to prevent minors from participating in online lottery and sports betting.
- After six years, the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital performed a successful heart transplant on a 50 year old man. He is all set to be discharged.
- Chennai corporation council likely to pass resolution about area sabha.
- CM to commission Mobile Science Laboratory at Adi Dravida Welfare Girls’ Government Higher Secondary School at Kattur in Tiruchi district.
- Finance Minister to preside over bhumi puja for constructing additional classrooms from MLA fund and to inaugurate biogas plant in Madurai
- Ministers Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and P. Moorthy to flag off utility vehicles for street light maintenance in Madurai.
- Minister S. Muthusamy to distribute vending carts to street vendors in Erode corporation.
ADVERTISEMENT