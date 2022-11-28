Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

November 28, 2022 09:27 am | Updated 09:29 am IST

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on November 28, 2022

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today: CM to inaugurate SIPCOT Industrial Park in Perambalur district and inspect the excavation works underway at Maaligaimedu in Ariyalur district. HC Madurai Bench to hear a PIL petition that seeks a direction to the Centre to take steps to prevent minors from participating in online lottery and sports betting. After six years, the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital performed a successful heart transplant on a 50 year old man. He is all set to be discharged. Chennai corporation council likely to pass resolution about area sabha. CM to commission Mobile Science Laboratory at Adi Dravida Welfare Girls’ Government Higher Secondary School at Kattur in Tiruchi district. Finance Minister to preside over bhumi puja for constructing additional classrooms from MLA fund and to inaugurate biogas plant in Madurai Ministers Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and P. Moorthy to flag off utility vehicles for street light maintenance in Madurai. Minister S. Muthusamy to distribute vending carts to street vendors in Erode corporation. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu / Chennai / Madurai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.