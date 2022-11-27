Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
- Perambalur district administration prohibits flying of drones in the district for two days on November 28 and 29 in view of Chief Minister’ visit to Perambalur and Ariyalur.
- TNUSRB written examination for the recruitment of Grade-II police constables, Grade-II jail warders and firemen to be held today.
- Marathon to be taken out in Madurai to break the stigma attached to leprosy.
- Heritage walk to Arittapatti village organised by INTACH Madurai.
- TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan to visit the dwellings of differently-abled persons to give away welfare assistance in his Assembly Constituency today.
- Book fair at Virudhunagar district ends today.
