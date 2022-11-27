November 27, 2022 09:46 am | Updated 09:47 am IST

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

Perambalur district administration prohibits flying of drones in the district for two days on November 28 and 29 in view of Chief Minister’ visit to Perambalur and Ariyalur. TNUSRB written examination for the recruitment of Grade-II police constables, Grade-II jail warders and firemen to be held today. Marathon to be taken out in Madurai to break the stigma attached to leprosy. Heritage walk to Arittapatti village organised by INTACH Madurai. TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan to visit the dwellings of differently-abled persons to give away welfare assistance in his Assembly Constituency today. Book fair at Virudhunagar district ends today.