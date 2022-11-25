Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
- The Avadi police, Chennai, arrested a correspondent of a school in Thiruninravur for sexual harassment of a Class 12 girl.
- HC Madurai Bench to continue to hear the appeals preferred against the trial court judgment in the 2015 Gokulraj murder case.
- A PMK functionary was hacked to death at Vikravandi in Villupuram district.
- State Minorities Commission to hold meeting with officials at Erode collectorate today.
- Salem Corporation council meeting to be held today.
- An official attached to the auditing department in Thanjavur Corporation was arrested by Salem City police for cheating money from a person on promise of a government job.
- CEO of Sri Lankan based private airline FitsAir presser on the launch of direct flight services from Colombo to Tiruchi from next month.
- Health Minister M. Subramanian to inaugurate new facilities at the Government Hospital in Tiruchi.
