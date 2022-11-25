November 25, 2022 09:19 am | Updated 09:19 am IST

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

The Avadi police, Chennai, arrested a correspondent of a school in Thiruninravur for sexual harassment of a Class 12 girl.

HC Madurai Bench to continue to hear the appeals preferred against the trial court judgment in the 2015 Gokulraj murder case.

A PMK functionary was hacked to death at Vikravandi in Villupuram district.

State Minorities Commission to hold meeting with officials at Erode collectorate today.

Salem Corporation council meeting to be held today.

An official attached to the auditing department in Thanjavur Corporation was arrested by Salem City police for cheating money from a person on promise of a government job.

CEO of Sri Lankan based private airline FitsAir presser on the launch of direct flight services from Colombo to Tiruchi from next month.

Health Minister M. Subramanian to inaugurate new facilities at the Government Hospital in Tiruchi.