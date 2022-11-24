November 24, 2022 09:32 am | Updated 09:34 am IST

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association and other industrial estates in and around Chennai to protest on increase in power charges. They are proposing to go on a hunger strike on Friday November 25.

Aavin to open parlours in unserviced locations. In a bid to increase sales of milk-based products, it has called for interested persons to apply for setting up franchise retail outlets.

Kamal Haasan admitted to SRMC on Wednesday evening with symptom of fever.

CII National Higher Education Conclave on theme ‘Reimagining Higher Education for the Future of Work’ in Coimbatore.

With the first full cycle being implemented, the residents are shocked by the power bills, particularly the common services carrying ₹8 per unit.