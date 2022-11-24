Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
- Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association and other industrial estates in and around Chennai to protest on increase in power charges. They are proposing to go on a hunger strike on Friday November 25.
- Aavin to open parlours in unserviced locations. In a bid to increase sales of milk-based products, it has called for interested persons to apply for setting up franchise retail outlets.
- Kamal Haasan admitted to SRMC on Wednesday evening with symptom of fever.
- CII National Higher Education Conclave on theme ‘Reimagining Higher Education for the Future of Work’ in Coimbatore.
- With the first full cycle being implemented, the residents are shocked by the power bills, particularly the common services carrying ₹8 per unit.
