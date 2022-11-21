Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

November 21, 2022 09:22 am | Updated 09:22 am IST

Here is a list of latest news developments to look out from Tamil Nadu

HC Madurai Bench to pronounce orders on the petition filed by CBI seeking to frame charges under Section 120 B (Criminal Conspiracy) of IPC against the accused police personnel in the Sattankulam father and son custodial deaths case. Water release from Red Hills and Chembarambakkam reservoirs has been decreased to 100 cusecs as inflow from catchment areas has dropped. Meanwhile, IMD has forecast light/moderate rains over north TN and isolated heavy rains in some districts for 2 days under the influence of depression. Three occupants in a SUV died in a road accident after a collision with a TNSTC bus at Paramakudi Taluk police station limits late last night.. MSMEs to stage protests against power tariff hike in Coimbatore. TN Assembly Legislative Committee to inspect various projects in Erode district. A Judicial Magistrate Court at Tiruchi to hear the petition filed by the SIT probing the Ramajeyam murder case seeking polygraph test on 12 suspects. SIT to submit the medical report of the 12 suspects before the court. Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru is participating in various functions in Salem district and distributing welfare assistance to tribals on Monday, Read more news from Tamil Nadu here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.