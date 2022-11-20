Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

November 20, 2022

Here is a list of latest news developments to look out from Tamil Nadu

Fifty-four couples to tie the nuptial knot, in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in a mass wedding event organised by Shree Geeta Bhavan Trust and Tamil Nadu Differently Abled Federation Charitable Trust in Chennai. One person was killed and two injured when a house was damaged by a wild elephant in Pandalur on late Saturday night. Anamalai Tiger Reserve to launch jumbo trail. Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru to inaugurate the Salem Book Fair. Express train detained near Srivilliputtur due to weld failure on track. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

