- Fifty-four couples to tie the nuptial knot, in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in a mass wedding event organised by Shree Geeta Bhavan Trust and Tamil Nadu Differently Abled Federation Charitable Trust in Chennai.
- One person was killed and two injured when a house was damaged by a wild elephant in Pandalur on late Saturday night.
- Anamalai Tiger Reserve to launch jumbo trail.
- Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru to inaugurate the Salem Book Fair.
- Express train detained near Srivilliputtur due to weld failure on track.
Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.
COMMents
SHARE