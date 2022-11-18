Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

November 18, 2022 10:02 am | Updated 10:02 am IST

Here is a list of latest news developments to look out from Tamil Nadu

Madambakkam Panchayat president Venkatesan was hacked to death by a gang in Manimangalam police station limits. Cauvery realisation by TN likely to have reached the 600-tmcft-mark on November 17, a feat in 60 years. HC Madurai Bench to hear the petition filed in 2019 challenging the release of Melavalavu case convicts. Thousands of prisoners lodged across prisons in the country will be enrolled by UIDAI for issue of Aadhar Card. Since Aadhaar enrolment is done on the basis of valid supporting documents, UIDAI has agreed to accept the Prisoner Induction Document (PID) as a valid document for such enrolments as a special case. TN Info Commission urges universities to promote research on local issues and industries. Madurai Kamaraj University told to undertake research on the firecracker and printing press industry which is dominant in Sivakasi area. VCK chief Thirumavalavan recent statement that Tamil nationalism shouldn't isolate or be used to attack other linguistic communities is being seen as both an attempt to reclaim Tamil nationalistic space from Seeman and reposition the party's outlook on Tamil nationalism as the party seeks to enter the electoral fray in Andhra and Telengana in 2024. India's first private rocket set to take off from Sriharikota today. The Water Resources Department has called for tender to build training wall at the mouth of Ennore creek to prevent sand deposit and flooding along Kosasthalaiyar river. The long pending project is set to start early next year. The court has declared the appointment of 254 faculty to Pachaiyappa's College as invalid. Educators wonder how Madras University granted qualification approval. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at valedictory function of Centenary Celeberations of Employers Federation of South India.

