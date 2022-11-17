- FitsAir plans to launch service on the Colombo-Tiruchi -Colombo sector from December first week.
- Siberian rubythroat, a winter migrant has been spotted in the Nilgiris recently.
- Chennai Corporation to revise the multi-modal integration plan for Washermenpet and Guindy based on CUMTA recommendations.
- Public consultation was held for phase 5 of Chennai peripheral ring road.
- Post-rains, there is a rise in dengue, gastroenteritis and typhoid cases in the city
- Minister to release merit list for Indian systems of medicine today.
- November 17 is celebrated as World Prematurity Day. Neonatologists call for skin-to-skin contact if such infants should survive.
- Fire at the godown in Gudiyatam municipality complex near Vellore on Thursday.
