Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

November 17, 2022 09:39 am | Updated 09:40 am IST

Here is a list of latest news developments to look out from Tamil Nadu

FitsAir plans to launch service on the Colombo-Tiruchi -Colombo sector from December first week. Siberian rubythroat, a winter migrant has been spotted in the Nilgiris recently. Chennai Corporation to revise the multi-modal integration plan for Washermenpet and Guindy based on CUMTA recommendations. Public consultation was held for phase 5 of Chennai peripheral ring road. Post-rains, there is a rise in dengue, gastroenteritis and typhoid cases in the city Minister to release merit list for Indian systems of medicine today. November 17 is celebrated as World Prematurity Day. Neonatologists call for skin-to-skin contact if such infants should survive. Fire at the godown in Gudiyatam municipality complex near Vellore on Thursday. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

