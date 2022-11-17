  1. FitsAir plans to launch service on the Colombo-Tiruchi -Colombo sector from December first week. 
  2. Siberian rubythroat, a winter migrant has been spotted in the Nilgiris recently.
  3. Chennai Corporation to revise the multi-modal integration plan for Washermenpet and Guindy based on CUMTA recommendations.
  4. Public consultation was held for phase 5 of Chennai peripheral ring road. 
  5. Post-rains, there is a rise in dengue, gastroenteritis and typhoid cases in the city
  6. Minister to release merit list for Indian systems of medicine today.
  7. November 17 is celebrated as World Prematurity Day. Neonatologists call for skin-to-skin contact if such infants should survive.
  8. Fire at the godown in Gudiyatam municipality complex near Vellore on Thursday.