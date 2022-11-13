Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on November 13, 2022

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts (L-R) Ravichandran, Nalini Sriharan, V. Sriharan alias Murugan, Robert Payas and Jayakumar after being released from their prisons, a day after the Supreme Court’s order, on November 12. | Photo Credit: PTI

Here are the key news developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today: ADVERTISEMENT The four convicts in the Rajiv assassination case freed by Supreme Court were lodged in the Tiruchi Special Camp in the late hours on Saturday after being brought from Vellore and Chennai Central Prison. A 100-member strong police force have been deployed inside and outside the camp.

Over 100 pilgrims and tourists were rescued by firemen after flash flood reported in Ayyanar odai near

A pedestrian was killed after a vehicle coming in the wrong direction hit him in Tirumangalam.

Parts of the Manali Oil Refinery Road in Manali have been badly damaged in the recent spell of the rains. On Saturday, a food delivery executive was killed after he fell due to a pothole under about a foot of water. Residents are demanding that the NHAI,which manages the road, pay compensation to the family of the dead rider. They also want maintenance of these roads to be handed over to the State Highways or Chennai Corporation so that at least potholes are immediately attended to.

