Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will chair an all-party meeting to decide upon an action after the Supreme Court’s verdict on the EWS reservation. | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan

Amit shah in town today to participate in India Cements anniversary event.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to chair all-party meeting of representatives of legislative parties to decide on next course of action following the Supreme Court verdict upholding the validity of a Constitutional amendment which provides 10% reservation in government jobs and educational institutions to the ‘economically weaker sections’ (EWS) of the society.

Avadi Police arrested a man from Gaziabad for allegedly supplying Tapentadol and nitrazepham tablets to drug peddlers in the city.

Chennai Corporation clears 50% of the clogged silt catch pits along storm water drains in the second round of preparedness after this spell of rains. Remaining work to be completed in two days ahead of a major spell of rain. Advises shopkeepers to stop dumping of waste along roads.

