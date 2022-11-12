Here are the key news developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
- Amit shah in town today to participate in India Cements anniversary event.
- Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to chair all-party meeting of representatives of legislative parties to decide on next course of action following the Supreme Court verdict upholding the validity of a Constitutional amendment which provides 10% reservation in government jobs and educational institutions to the ‘economically weaker sections’ (EWS) of the society.
- Avadi Police arrested a man from Gaziabad for allegedly supplying Tapentadol and nitrazepham tablets to drug peddlers in the city.
- Chennai Corporation clears 50% of the clogged silt catch pits along storm water drains in the second round of preparedness after this spell of rains. Remaining work to be completed in two days ahead of a major spell of rain. Advises shopkeepers to stop dumping of waste along roads.