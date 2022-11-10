Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on November 10, 2022

NIA conducts raids in many places in TN as a follow-up to the investigation of the Coimbatore blast. File | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

NIA conducts raids in many places in TN as a follow-up to the investigation of the Coimbatore blast.

Leopard found dead near Kattabettu in Kotagiri.

Sealing of the Bangalore flower market is hurting hosur’s flower growers.

In an initiative to make school curriculums accessible, The Tamil Nadu Disability welfare department and the CSI school for the deaf have come together and digitised the class 10 curriculum on a web portal.

Work on installation of camera fittings to prevent dumping of waste in canals to begin shortly. This will prevent clogging to canals and ensure the free flow of water. When desilting happens the kind of waste removed is always shocking, even large sofa sets are found in waterways.

Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar provides mosquito nets to residents of the Government farm, Saidapet as part of a scheme to provide nets to those living near waterways.

A 50 year old man of Kadambathur died after losing control of his vehicle hitting a speed breaker.

A sign class will be inaugurated at CSI school for hearing impaired.

Convocations of two universities - Anna and SRM happening today.

Trends in diabetes management.

Weather update: where is the low-pressure area? Is it on the move? It’s bringing bands of rain-bearing clouds. Already several parts of the city including Mogappair and Mylapore have been recieving rainfall.

Nochikuppam fishermen urge TN Cm to not allot homes in their village to outsiders. They say this will lead to unnecessary problems.

