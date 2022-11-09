Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on November 9, 2022

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today: ADVERTISEMENT Memorandum to recall Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi has been submitted to Rashtrapati Bhavan. Draft electoral rolls to be released for Chennai at Corporation. Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) conducted a mass cleaning on November 8 and removed nearly 90MT of garbage and 200MT of debris across all 15 zones of the city. The GCC has started patchwork on damaged roads prior to the next spell of the monsoon. The Anamalai Tiger Reseve has started a library for tribal children. The AIADMK’s two camps, led by EPS and OPS, are keeping mum on the Supreme Court’s judgment on the EWS quota. The State Level Bankers Committee has advised banks to bring down the number of zero balance accounts under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana. Zero balance accounts accounted for 10.40% of total accounts as of September 30, 2022. Cyber Crime Police arrested three men from Jamtara, Jharkhand for swindling money by operating fake website. Rajalakshmi Engineering College students have won the international genetically engineered machine (iGEM) 2022 contest held in Paris recently.

