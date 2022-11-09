Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
ADVERTISEMENT
- Memorandum to recall Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi has been submitted to Rashtrapati Bhavan.
- Draft electoral rolls to be released for Chennai at Corporation.
- Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) conducted a mass cleaning on November 8 and removed nearly 90MT of garbage and 200MT of debris across all 15 zones of the city.
- The GCC has started patchwork on damaged roads prior to the next spell of the monsoon.
- The Anamalai Tiger Reseve has started a library for tribal children.
- The AIADMK’s two camps, led by EPS and OPS, are keeping mum on the Supreme Court’s judgment on the EWS quota.
- The State Level Bankers Committee has advised banks to bring down the number of zero balance accounts under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana. Zero balance accounts accounted for 10.40% of total accounts as of September 30, 2022.
- Cyber Crime Police arrested three men from Jamtara, Jharkhand for swindling money by operating fake website.
- Rajalakshmi Engineering College students have won the international genetically engineered machine (iGEM) 2022 contest held in Paris recently.