Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on November 8, 2022

Edappadi K. Palaniswami is set to visit the AIADMK party office in Salem and is expected to address the media on Tuesday. File | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today: ADVERTISEMENT Idol Wing CID seized three antique idols from a German national in Auroville.

A sloth bear tranquillized near Kadayam in Tenkasi district after it attacked three persons after it was released in Sengaltheri area of Western Ghats.

Follow up to Monday’s death of worker in soil collapse Ashok Nagar.

Rameswaram fishermen to protest against the arrest of 22 fishermen by SL Navy personnel.

Weather update. Light to moderate showers with lighting and thunder storms in a few places across the state.

City matters: The commuters every year during monsoon have difficulties in accessing the bus termini as most of the bus termini being on low level including the Broadway bus terminus suffer from flooding.

MKB Nagar Police arrested two college students who indulged in ruckus on running bus.

Urbaser Sumeet launches a report card to understand the types of waste generated and create awareness on segregation among residents.

Chennai Corporation launches distribution of mosquito nets for poor residents today.

Policymakers should take a keener look at the burden of vision-threatening diabetic retinopathy while implementing screening and treatment for the condition say doctors.

