Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on November 6, 2022

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. CP of the Coimbatore City intelligence section has been transferred. Special Intelligence Unit also gets new ACP.

2. Thirumavalavan distributes excerpts of Manusmriti to public at Koyembedu; cadres to do it across Tamil Nadu.

3. Story about alternatives proposed to government buildings demolished for construction of storm water drains.

4. Governor R.N. Ravi to speak at the valedictory function of a moot court competition organised by Madras Bar Association.

5. The residents of Sembakkam want the encroachments to be cleared for widening of Thiruporur main road.

6. This December 3 on kaisika ekadesi devotees of Sri Ranganatha are hoping they would have the opportunity to see one of their priests, being offered the Brahmma Ratha Mariyadhai. It’s been over four years since the around 1000-year-old practice was stopped. The two priests read the Kaisika Puranam to the deity and are then supposed to be carried back home in a sitting posture. But it was stopped by a temple official. Legend has it that the priest who read the Puranam, was offered moksha by Perumal and his body was carried back home in style.

7. Urdu journalism celebrates 200 years of its journey.

8. Eight students from Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board tenements in Kannagi Nagar were part of a group of students selected for a training programme on satellites organised by ISRO.