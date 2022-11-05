Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Tamil Nadu Bureau November 05, 2022 11:26 IST

Chembarambakkam reservoir. File | Photo Credit: Vedhan M

Here is a list of stories to look out for from Tamil Nadu today

Tamil Nadu government on November 4 turned down the request for ex-gratia pension of ₹4, 000 to retired employees of the Civil Supplies Corporation, on the grounds that the Corporation has “huge liabilities” to handle. The ex-gratia pension has been proposed in addition to pension under EPS. After a delay, NEET coaching for students at government schools to begin this month. The coaching classes will be held in-person instead of online. The Kancheepuram district administration has announced that 500 cusecs of water will be released from the Chembarambakkam reservoir from 10 a.m. onwards. Residents along the surplus course have been advised precaution. Under its Anaivarukkum IITM programme, IITM will be giving admission letters to select Tamil Nadu government school students. The death toll in the Sowcarpet Wall collapse touches two Pallavaram residents have urged the government to consider changing the flyover on GST road to a two-way facility. The city police has arrested two key accused in a prostitution racket and rescued nine women from Triplicane lodges. 27th national conference on IC engine and combustion at VIT, Vellore, on Saturday. Chennai international book fair - release of logo, Anna Centenary Library, at 1 p.m. today Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.



