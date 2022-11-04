Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Here is a list of stories to look out for from Tamil Nadu today

Garbage dumped roadside at Sampath Nagar in Erode in Tamil Nadu on November 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: Govarthan M.

Three of a family were killed at house near Urapakkam after a refrigerator exploded Garbage piles up in Erode city as indefinite strike by conservancy workers enters fifth day T.N. Speaker M. Appavu to release water from Papanasam dam for pisanam paddy season Puthiya Tamilagam to stage demonstration against power tariff hike in Tirunelveli CII meet on moringa cultivation is underway in Karur Welcome address to Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice T. Raja by HC Madurai Bench Bar Associations Read more news from Tamil Nadu here. ADVERTISEMENT

