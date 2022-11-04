- Three of a family were killed at house near Urapakkam after a refrigerator exploded
- Garbage piles up in Erode city as indefinite strike by conservancy workers enters fifth day
- T.N. Speaker M. Appavu to release water from Papanasam dam for pisanam paddy season
- Puthiya Tamilagam to stage demonstration against power tariff hike in Tirunelveli
- CII meet on moringa cultivation is underway in Karur
- Welcome address to Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice T. Raja by HC Madurai Bench Bar Associations
Top Tamil Nadu news developments today
Here is a list of stories to look out for from Tamil Nadu today
