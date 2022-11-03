Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on October 31, 2022

The Hindu Bureau
November 03, 2022 09:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Holiday declared for schools in Cuddalore and Villupuram districts due to rains. Representative image. | Photo Credit: Periasamy M

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Administrators of three mosques and Ulemas from Kottaimedu to visit Sangameswarar temple today near which a car had exploded recently.

2. Holiday declared for schools in Cuddalore and Villupuram districts due to rains.

3. Moderate rain with thunderstorm & lightning is likely at one or two places over Ariyalur, Madurai, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, and Nagapattinam districts. Light to moderate rain likely at one or two places over Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Virudhnagar and Theni.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Raja Raja Cholan Sathaya vizha in Thanjavur today.

5. For constructing an auditorium in memory of former Chief Minister of Madras Presidency Dr. P. Subbarayan at Namakkal, the State Government grants permission for the Namakkal District Collector to transfer 0.33 hectares of land for the Tamil Development department.

6. Annual Conference of the Indian Society of Veterinary Pharmacology and Toxicology inaugurated at Namakkal Veterinary College and Research Institute.

7. HC Madurai Bench to hear a PIL petition seeking a direction to the authorities to remove encroachments in Kanniyakumari district.

8. Thoraipakkam police in Chennai arrested a gang which stole batteries from bikes parked on roadsides.

9. Pallavaram residents, autorickshaw drivers and traders will stage a protest demanding that the flyover on GST road, Chennai, be made a two-way facility.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app