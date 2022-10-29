Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on October 29, 2022

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today: ADVERTISEMENT Tamil Nadu Governor gives assent to Bill banning Online gaming/gambling.

Rameswaram fishermen to protest against the arrest of 7 fishermen today.

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss to launch Two-day padayatra in Ariyalur district seeking the restoration of Chola-period irrigation structures.

CIPD, a body representing over 65,000 fuel outlets in the country has written to the Centre urging it to increase commissions of petroleum dealers. The last hike was in 2015.

Chennai Corporation to complete work on barricades in all incomplete drains today.

State power Regulator said TANGECO has tied up only quantum of 102 MW out of the approval given for procuring 1500 MW medium term power and seeks details on how it plans to meet the remaining requirements.

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police plans to intensify its drive against traffic violators.

Avadi Police detained six murder accused under Goondas Act

As a part of their annual teacher development plan, the SCERT to begin a series of professional training sessions for teachers of classes 1 to 6 in five subjects.

ACJ hosts a colloquium on understanding caste and tribe in India to bring forward related conversations and geneologies.

