Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Police tighten security across Coimbatore following the explosion of a car in front of Kottai Easwaran Kovil in the city on October 23, 2022. File | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Follow up on the Coimbatore car blast case. The police to seek custody of the five accused who were sent to judicial remand on Tuesday.

2. HC Madurai Bench to hear the petition filed by AIADMK seeking custody of the golden armour for the Thevar Jayanthi celebrations.

3. Fishers in Vedaranyam wary of venturing far into the sea after the incident of shooting by Indian Navy.

4. Work to form a new 4.1 km long road to the Maranello Sipcot in Gummidipoondi is expected to be completed by next July. Since it is a fresh formation earth is required for the same and permissions are being obtained.

5. New bridge to replace damaged ones across Palar in Viruchipuram near Vellore soon. A portion of the bridge washed away during last year floods.

6. All 2,127 Primary Health Centre laboratories in Tamil Nadu are being put through an external quality assurance scheme to ensure quality and precision in basic blood investigations.

7. Interview with R. Ramesh about the loss of his wife, the fateful accident and life since then.

8. The City Traffic police begins imposing newly revised spot fines beginning today.

9. The federation of all associations of teachers and wardens in Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department has objected to a promotion counseling starting today, citing lack of transparency and outdated data.