Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Fire brigades extinguished the car which went up in flames following an explosion in front of Kottai Eswaran Kovil in Coimbatore early on Sunday morning. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Five associates of Mubin, who was killed in the Coimbatore car blast, were arrested. DGP returns to Chennai on Tuesday morning after camping in Coimbatore for two days.

2. Pollution levels were quite high in Chennai city after residents celebrated Deepavali. According to the CPCB's Sameer app, which gives AQI based on data collected from a network of stations, the AQI in Chennai City at 10.10 p.m. was 204. This is usually an average of the values of the major pollutant, in this case, PM2.5.

3. The Chennai city police has booked over 100 cases for bursting crackers beyond the stipulated time limit and Fire Services Dept. control room received 80 calls so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. As migrant workers have gone home for Deepavali, industries in Coimbatore district to work for lesser hours for a week.

5. Inflow of water remains at 65,000 cusecs at Mettur dam.

6. Auroville residents have first meet with governing board since the controversy over the Crown Road project.

7. Winter migratory birds arrive in the Nilgiris.

8. Skeletal remains of an elephant were found in a reseve forest area near Coimbatore.

9. New operation theatre to be inaugurated in accident and Trauma care unit of Thoothukudi medical College hospital.

10. Kandha Sashti festival commences at Sri Dhandayudhapani Temple at Palani.

11. HC Madurai Bench confirms the life sentence imposed by a trial court in Madurai on a man for killing a watchman due to previous enmity.

12. Spate of fire calls on Deepavali festival day in Tiruchi district keeps firefighters on their toes. All were small fires.

13. Residents of five wards in Tiruchi face acute shortage of drinking water due to the damage of pumping station caused by the heavy discharge of flood water in the Kollidam river.