  1. After 14 years, water storage level in Vaigai dam reached the maximum level of 71 ft, surplus being discharged since 6 a.m
  2. Health Minister M. Subramanian to announce plans for new PHCs in the State
  3. A fire reported near Kottai Eswaran temple in Coimbatore after LPG cylinder of a car blasted in the early hours of Sunday
  4. Hundreds of police deployed in important locations in Salem city considering the crowd on the last day of Deepavali shopping on Sunday
  5. Nature enthusiasts condemn fireworks conducted at Valankulam, Coimbatore, as part of Deepavali celebrations on October 22