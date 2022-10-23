Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
- After 14 years, water storage level in Vaigai dam reached the maximum level of 71 ft, surplus being discharged since 6 a.m
- Health Minister M. Subramanian to announce plans for new PHCs in the State
- A fire reported near Kottai Eswaran temple in Coimbatore after LPG cylinder of a car blasted in the early hours of Sunday
- Hundreds of police deployed in important locations in Salem city considering the crowd on the last day of Deepavali shopping on Sunday
- Nature enthusiasts condemn fireworks conducted at Valankulam, Coimbatore, as part of Deepavali celebrations on October 22