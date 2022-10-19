Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on October 19, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

HC Madurai Bench to pronounce orders on the PIL petition seeking a direction to the State to bring out Thirukkural in Braille in Tamil and English. File

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today: ADVERTISEMENT Medical courses admission counselling begins today in Tamil Nadu.

HC Madurai Bench to pronounce orders on the PIL petition seeking a direction to the State to bring out Thirukkural in Braille in Tamil and English.

Girl students of the National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi stage a protest against discriminatory rules restricting their movement inside campus during night hours.

Former AIADMK Minister Dindigul C. Srinivasan has filed a petition before HC Madurai Bench seeking custody of the golden armour for freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar, which was donated by the party during Jayalalithaa's lifetime.

Coimbatore Corporation Council meeting to be held today.

Regional-level officials to meet on sustainable developmental goals for Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur and The Nilgiris to be held at Collectorate on Wednesday.

Forest divisions in the Nilgiris have started awareness campaigns to discourage fireworks near forest areas.

Australian Border Force conducts a press comference in Chennai today.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM Tamil Nadu Chennai