Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
- Medical courses admission counselling begins today in Tamil Nadu.
- HC Madurai Bench to pronounce orders on the PIL petition seeking a direction to the State to bring out Thirukkural in Braille in Tamil and English.
- Girl students of the National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi stage a protest against discriminatory rules restricting their movement inside campus during night hours.
- Former AIADMK Minister Dindigul C. Srinivasan has filed a petition before HC Madurai Bench seeking custody of the golden armour for freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar, which was donated by the party during Jayalalithaa's lifetime.
- Coimbatore Corporation Council meeting to be held today.
- Regional-level officials to meet on sustainable developmental goals for Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur and The Nilgiris to be held at Collectorate on Wednesday.
- Forest divisions in the Nilgiris have started awareness campaigns to discourage fireworks near forest areas.
- Australian Border Force conducts a press comference in Chennai today.