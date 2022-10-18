Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

An 18-year-old girl and her mother were washed away in flood water in Namakkal where rainwater entered houses and streets. File | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today: ADVERTISEMENT Reports of Justice A. Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry and Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission of Inquiry are to be placed in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly today.

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan to present the supplementary budget in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

U.S. authorities return 307 antique idols worth several crores to India.

Vaigai in spate as its water level touches full reservoir level. Over 7000 cuces of water being released.

HC Madurai Bench to hear the suo motu case initiated in 2018 to stop illegal sand mining in the State.

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption arrests a woman member of State level expert committee who is an archaeological expert for demanding ₹5 lakh as bribe for issuing report to the Gunaseelam Sri Prasanna Venkateswara temple in Tiruchi district to carry out 'Thirupani' works. The DVAC also seizes ₹5 lakh unaccounted money from the member's car.

Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit to deliver 2nd M.K. Nambyar Memorial Lecture at SASTRA Deemed University.

The DVAC has registered a case against two government officials, president and vice-president of Chikkadasampalayam village panchayat in Coimbatore district for alleged misappropriation of funds meant for road laying.

An 18-year-old girl and her mother were washed away in flood water in Namakkal. Her mother managed to escape, search is on for the girl.

Devotees have alleged rainwater is entering various places in the famous Sugavaneswarar temple in Salem, where Kumbabishekam was conducted recently.

